Bling Eternity Grape Purple Rain and Flum Mi Cool Mint Vape Pods

The Bling is a potent indica strain that’s crated by crossing the sweet Humboldt Frost X Reserve OG X Humboldt Gelato strains. This strain delivers a smooth, uplifting head high and is known to produce ethereal effects that are calming and relaxing.

Whether you’re looking for a new flavor or want to try something different, this is the right choice for you. It’s one of 18 amazing flavors from Bling Eternity, USB-C rechargeable disposable vape pods that are easy to use and affordable.

Grape

Grapes are a wonderful source of antioxidants like resveratrol and anthocyanins that help in protecting the heart. These chemicals lower oxidative stress and the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol and triglycerides, improving blood flow, and reducing inflammatory markers.

In addition to these benefits, grapes are also good for your skin and body in general. These fruits are rich in vitamin C and potassium which helps in fighting acne, psoriasis, and other skin problems.

Black grapes are a great source of antioxidants like resveratrol that are beneficial for your heart health. They are a good source of folic acid, which is necessary for the formation of red blood cells and the transport of oxygen in your body.

Bling Eternity Grape is a flavor that’s perfect for anyone who enjoys fruity vapes. It has a mix of sweet and tart purple grapes that are finished off with frosty menthol for an icy cool finish. It’s one of 18 amazing flavors available in Bling Eternity disposable pods.

Purple Rain

Purple Rain is a dazzling mix of sweet and tart berries, combined with frosty menthol for a taste burst in every puff. This flavor will keep you refreshed all day long!

They’re a great choice for first time vapers and mobile users, as they come with 16ml of e-juice that lasts up to 8500 puffs. They also feature a flashy wattage meter to tell you how much juice you’re using at any given time.

Fresh Menthol from Bling Eternity is a flavor that's ideal for new vapers, as it's easy to use and produces big flavors, thick clouds and ultimate satisfaction. It also features ice-chilled breath, which is a huge benefit for anyone who vapes on the go.

Blueberry Mint

Its icy menthol flavor makes it the perfect vape to cool you down on a hot day, and the fresh mint keeps your breath fresh with each inhale! This e-juice is high in concentration, so it has the perfect balance of flavor to keep you wanting more.

This indica-dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) is thought to be descended from Purple Thai X Afghan, but we don’t know for sure. It has a euphoric, mind-blowing high that begins with a relaxing body high before settling into a cerebral lift that gives you an increase in creativity without causing anxiety or paranoia. This strain is also said to be useful for treating chronic pain, muscle spasms or tremors, inflammation and depression.

Flum Mi Cool Mint

The Bling Eternity Flum Mi Cool Mint is a fruity and refreshing vape that’s sure to satisfy your taste buds. This vape pod is a blend of sweet strawberries, banana and a blueberry infusion that delivers a big flavor, thick clouds and ultimate satisfaction.

This disposable e-cig is USB-C rechargeable and boasts 18 flavors, high-quality food-grade ingredients, a sleek design and an impressive 16ml e-juice capacity. The aforementioned e-liquid is complemented by an impressively designed coil and airflow that is sure to get you on the right track to vaping success.