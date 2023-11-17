Cambodia’s Renewed Ban on Vaping Takes Center Stage

The Latest Regulatory Shift Cambodia has once again taken a firm stance against vaping, reinstating a nationwide ban on the use and sale of vaping products. This decision comes as a surprising twist in the regulatory landscape, raising questions about the government’s motivations and the potential consequences for the vaping community.

Understanding Cambodia’s Decision The ban on vaping is not entirely new in Cambodia, but the latest move suggests a renewed commitment to curbing the use of electronic cigarettes. The government cites concerns over public health, especially among the youth, and aims to address potential long-term health risks associated with vaping.