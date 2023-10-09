Geek Vape Aegis Max 2 Kit: Unleashing Power and Performance

The Geek Vape Max100 (Aegis Max 2) Vape Kit is the latest addition to the popular Aegis family featuring a smaller and lighter kit build. The Max100 has a rugged construction and is powered by a single 18650 battery or 21700 battery (battery not included) and has a capability to deliver up to 100 watts of power. Paired with the Zeus Sub Ohm tank, the Max100 (Aegis Max 2) has been designed to deliver maximum flavour and vapour.

Features

The Max100 features the same shockproof, waterproof and dust-proof resistances as the other members of the Aegis family. Powered by either a single 18650 or 21700 battery through the use of an adaptor, the Aegis Max will deliver up to 100W power output and features variable wattage and temperature vaping modes. It’s also driven by an intelligent chipset which ensures fast firing speeds and safety protections we’ve all come to expect from Geek Vapes mods. Protections include overheat, overtime and short circuit protection. Easily adjust these vape settings via a 1.08 inch full colour display screen.

The Zeus Sub Ohm tank

Topping off the Max100 mod is the powerful Zeus Sub Ohm tank. With a TPD compliant capacity of 2ml, the Zeus Vape tank features a top fill e-liquid design and an adjustable airflow inlets that evenly distribute vape juice whilst also preventing leaks. Compatible with the Geek Vape Z coil range, the Max100 is supplied with both a 0.2ohm coil and a 0.25ohm coil that will both satisfy the sub ohm vaping community.

GEEK VAPE MAX100 (AEGIS MAX2) VAPE KIT FEATURES:

AEGIS MAX100 MOD SPECIFICATIONS:

Dimensions: 93 x 46 x 34mm

Output Power: 5W-100W

0.02s firing speed

21700 or 18650 battery with adaptor ( battery not included )

) 1.08inch Full Display Screen

Resistance Range：0.05Ω-3Ω

Wattage / VPC / TC / TCR / Bypass

Temperature Control: 100℃~315℃ / 200℉~600℉

A-lock (Accidental Press Protection Lock)

Short circuit protection

Overheat protection

Overtime protection

TANK SPECIFICATIONS:

26mm Diameter

2ml Capacity

Silica Glass Reinforcement

304 Stainless Steel Tank Construction

IP68-rating: shockproof, waterproof and dust-proof

Child Safe Locking Drip Tip

Threaded Top Fill System – Dual Fill Ports

Top to Bottom Airflow Control System

810 Drip Tip

BOX CONTENTS