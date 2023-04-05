Life On Vape – Top 5 Vape Liquids From Life On Vape

Life on vape is an increasingly popular way for people to avoid cigarette smoking. But it’s not without risks.

Vaping exposes the lungs to a variety of chemicals, including nicotine and flavorants. Those chemicals can cause damage to the lungs’ smallest airways, called bronchioles.

Strawberry Jam

Strawberry Jam is the perfect accompaniment to a slice of buttered toast. It’s a sweet and fruity flavor that will fill your mouth with a burst of deliciousness and invigorate your taste buds!

This jam is made with whole fruit, without any refined sugar added. This helps to reduce the sugar content while still delivering a delicious strawberry jam flavor that is sure to satisfy your cravings.

It is also organic and non-GMO verified. This product is also very low in calories, containing just 30 calories per serving!

Making homemade jam is easy and can be done by anyone, even beginners! Just make sure to use the right amount of pectin for the fruit you’re using.

Mango Blast

Mango Blast is a fun and fruity vape liquid that is perfect for anyone who loves mango. This flavor is made with real ripe mangoes so it definitely delivers on the sweet side of things and is sure to satisfy your tropical fruit cravings.

The ingredients in this e-liquid are top-notch, from the tasty mango to the cooling sensation it leaves behind. You’ll get a full blast of this delicious fruity goodness each time you take a hit, making it the best choice for anyone looking for an exotic vape that will keep you cool all day long!

It’s also a great choice for smokers who are trying to break the habit because it contains zero sugar, 5% alcohol, and has an impressive 1.3ml capacity. However, it’s a good idea to check the label before you purchase a bottle of this delicious fruity vape juice.

Watermelon Splash

Watermelon Splash is a great option for those who are looking for a sweet and fruity flavour. This Watermelon flavour is a popular choice among vapers and is available across 110 disposables.

This Frunk Bar Disposable Vape gives you approximately 800 hits with the taste of exotic fruits, equivalent to 60 regular cigarettes. It’s discreet, easy to use and features an integrated mesh coil and smart chipset.

A juicy burst of fresh true-to-life watermelon flavor is paired with a subtle mint twist for a perfect balance in this Allo Disposable. It’s a great choice for anyone who enjoys watermelon and is sure to transport you to warm, sunny days enjoying slices of thirst-quenching fruit!

What mixer goes with this cocktail? Add Malibu rum, watermelon juice and lime juice to a glass filled with ice. Serve with a garnish of watermelon slices and mint leaves for a delicious summer drink. It’s super simple to make! Alternatively, you can try making this with any other fruit or mixer of your choosing.

Northern Lights

Northern Lights is a popular strain that is best known for its high THC levels and its ability to help patients relax and sleep. This calming indica is a perfect strain for nighttime entertainment and is recommended by MMJ physicians to treat conditions like anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

This vape is a mix of Delta 8 and THCV terpenes, which create an out-of-this-world experience when paired together. This vape has a delicious flavor that is reminiscent of flowers, fruits, and spices.

It is an indica dominant hybrid of Afghani and Thai strains that produces euphoria, relaxation, and sedation. It is a great strain to try if you are looking for a good night of sleep, but be warned that one hit can quickly take you from a euphoric chill high to a couch lock.