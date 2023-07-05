POTV XMAX Starry V4 Quickstart Guide

The POTV XMAX Starry V4 provides a relaxing, easy-going session wherever you are. Controls are simple and straightforward and vapor is only a few clicks and a few short sips away. Follow along with this quickstart guide and launch yourself into a strong, satisfying first session with your new Starry V4.

Quick summary

Fully charge it Do a quick burnoff Grind your herbs and pack the oven Turn it on and set the temperature Take a comfortable draw once it vibrates Empty the oven and clean up when you’re finished

What’s in the box

1 x POTV XMAX STARRY 4 Vaporizer

1 x Samsung 3200mah battery

1 x USB-C Cable Charger

1 x Cleaning Tool

1 x Packing Tool

1 x Brush

2 x Mouthpiece O-rings

2 x Chamber Mesh Screens

2 x Mouthpiece Silicone Cap

3 x Cotton Swabs

4 x Alcohol Cotton Pads

1 x User Manual

1 x Dosing cap

Fully Charge It

First thing we gotta do is fully charge your Starry V4 dry herb vapoizer before we begin our very first session. Take the included USB-C charge cable, plug it in, and wait until the battery meter is full. You’ll see its current status as it charges and then it’ll turn solid and stop blinking once it’s ready to go.

One button to turn it on, two buttons to set your temperature

The Starry V4 vaporizer is simple and easy to use from the start. It comes with a single power button and two temperature control buttons to set your temperature down to a single degree.

Triple-click the power button to turn it on and off and then use the up and down buttons to set your temperature. Give them a single press to scroll up or down in one degree increments, or click and hold it to quickly climb or descend in temperature.

Run a quick burnoff to cleanse it

We always recommend a quick burnoff session to cleanse the vape of any lingering manufacturing residues or oils before our first use. Triple-click the power button and set it to its highest temperature of 464°F / 240°C and then let it run until it shuts off.

Grind your herbs and pack the oven

For the best results, we recommend a medium to medium-fine grind consistency for your herbs. Take whatever grinder you have and grind up enough herbs to fill the oven. You’ll want small chunks that are evenly sized across the board. Not too chunky.

Once the burnoff is complete and the oven has cooled a bit, fill the oven to the very top, so that it’s overflowing, and gently tamp it down into the oven. Place the mouthpiece lid back on and you’re ready to go.

If you’d rather use a dosing capsule, you’re in luck. Grab the included one, and just fill it up to the top, close it, and you’re good to go.

Set the temperature and open the airflow

When you’re ready, triple-click the power button to turn it on and then use the up and down buttons to set the temperature to 390°F / 198°C. This will provide a nice balanced session of flavor and effective clouds. It’ll take just a few seconds to hit the temperature and then vibrate when it’s ready to go.As it’s heating up, make sure the airflow adjuster is set to wide open. This will give you a nice, comfortable draw that’s not too restrictive.

Take a small hit and then let the herbs heat soak

When the XMAX Starry V4 vibrates, the oven is ready but your herbal load needs a bit more time to soak in the heat. Rotate the swivel mouthpiece outwards and take a small sip and exhale to get a feel for it.

The Starry V4 really takes off the longer you let the loading chamber heat up so take a small hit, let it soak for a bit, and repeat. After about a minute, it’ll be good to go and ready for those longer inhales.

Extend the session if you want more

Out of the box, the Starry V4’s session timer will be set to four minutes and will countdown as soon as it hits temperature. You can check the timer on screen in real time as you please. If you want to extend the session before it ends, press and hold the power button and the up button until it vibrates and it’ll jump up to five minutes. Do this again to set it to 10 minutes.

Close the airflow slider for a more relaxed hit

Personally, I enjoy a slower session that’s a little more restricted in its airflow. If you like to take smaller, slower sips, like that of a roll-your-own, close the airflow slider all the way. It’s a little more restricted and is a great way to slow it down and dial in your dosage when you’re going for more precise effects.

Brush out the oven when you’re finished

Once you’re all finished with your session and your Starry V4 is turned off, but still warm, take the included brush and clear the oven of herbs and extra debris to avoid any sticky buildup. Brush out the bottom of the mouthpiece as well. Do this after every session to maximize future sessions and to keep your Starry V4 fresher for longer.