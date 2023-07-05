POTV XMAX Starry V4 Review

The POTV XMAX Starry V4 dry herb vaporizer shines with slow, easy-going sessions that light http://blog.istreetpark.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Elf-Bar-BC5000-Disposable-Vape-1.webps and beginners will really enjoy, but might not satisfy those seeking large, cloud-driven rips. With the quality and consistency of its previous iteration, this vape offers http://blog.istreetpark.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Elf-Bar-BC5000-Disposable-Vape-1.webps a familiar experience and worthwhile updates and improvements.

The previous Starry V3 did a lot of things right. It offered a high-quality session that you could take anywhere, at any time.

The latest V4 builds upon that with new features like an airflow slider, multiple session timers, USB-C charging, and more. It specializes in long, drawn out sessions that reward a more patient approach. The clouds, the flavor, and those sought-after effects are all present with the Starry if you're patient enough to learn its slow-paced dance.

Whether you’re familiar with the Starry or this is your first time hearing its name, you may be surprised by its relaxing, easy-going sessions, but it’s not for everyone. Let’s dive in and see what it’s all about.

Quick Summary: a slow sipper that delivers

The Starry V4 dry herb vape is a pleasant surprise. Being the lighter that I am, the Starry V4 delivers all the vapor that I need in a more relaxing style and provides a few useful features and updates that I really appreciate, like an airflow slider and removable battery. Beginners and light users will appreciate its slower experience but heavier vaporists may struggle to find their sweet spot with this style of approach.

Pros & Cons

Pros:
- Great price point
- Strong, potent vapor
- Great for beginners and light users
- 35 second heat up
- Adjustable airflow
- Removable battery
- USB-C charging

Cons:
- Not ideal for heavier users
- Doesn't do well with quick, fast draws

Bottom line: The XMAX Starry V4 vaporizer excels at slow, easy going sessions that beginners and light users will really appreciate, but doesn't offer a whole lot to our big hitters out there that thrive with large, lung-busting hits.