Russia’s Regulatory Revolution: Licensing Tobacco and Vaping

What This Proposal Means for Russia and the Industries

Under the proposed legislation, the Russian government aims to implement a state licensing system for the production, sale, and distribution of tobacco and vaping products. This marks a significant departure from the current regulatory framework, which has been less stringent in controlling these industries.

Russia’s proposal for state licensing of tobacco and vaping products signifies a major step towards tighter regulation of these industries.

As the proposal moves through the legislative process and stakeholders provide their input, it will be essential to monitor its impact on public health, industry dynamics, and government revenue.