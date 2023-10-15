Smoking During Pregnancy: Understanding the Risks and Strategies for Quitting

Smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products can cause serious health issues for a pregnant person and fetus. Health officials strongly advise people not to smoke while they are pregnant.

Cigarettes contain toxic chemicals that a person breathes in when they smoke. If a person smokes while pregnant, these chemicals can also affect the fetus.

This article will detail the effects of smoking while pregnant, including the effects of secondhand smoke and e-cigarettes.

Smoking at any time during a pregnancy can harm a person and fetus.

Research from 2020 suggests that the biggest benefit can occur if a person stops smoking before 15 weeks of gestation.

If a person stops smoking before 15 weeks, it can reduceTrusted Source the risk of fetal growth restriction (FGR). FGR is a condition that can cause a baby to be smaller than average when born. The condition can result in the baby developing certain health issues, such as:

enlarged liver

hearing loss

inflammation in the choroid, which is part of the eye

blue or purple marks on the skin, known as blueberry muffin spots

low set ears

cleft palate

Edwards syndrome, a serious genetic condition that can affect how a baby develops and grows

scalp abnormality

close-set eyes

coloboma, which is an area of missing tissue in the eye

micrognathia, a condition that causes an undersized lower jaw

umbilical hernia, which is where part of the bowel pushes through a weak spot on the abdominal wall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Trusted Source state that people who smoke have more difficulty becoming pregnant. Additionally, they have a higher risk of never being able to conceive.

The CDCTrusted Source also notes that stopping smoking before becoming pregnant is safest. However, stopping smoking at any stage of pregnancy can still help prevent further problems from developing.

Smoking during pregnancy increases a person’s risk of vaginal bleeding, as well as: