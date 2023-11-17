South Africa’s Vaping Dilemma: The Impact of the New Tobacco Bill

Understanding the New Legislation South Africa is on the brink of a significant change in its tobacco legislation. The new bill, currently under consideration, has sparked concern among vape sellers as it introduces provisions that could lead to imprisonment for those involved in the sale of vaping products.

Key Provisions of the Tobacco Bill The proposed legislation includes stringent measures aimed at regulating the sale and distribution of tobacco and related products. Key provisions impacting vape sellers include restrictions on marketing, packaging, and sales to minors. The bill also introduces the possibility of imprisonment for those found guilty of violating these regulations.