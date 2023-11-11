The Alarming Reality of 267 Billion Cigarettes and 3.3 Million Miles of Pollution

Unveiling the Environmental Toll – 3.3 Million Miles of Discarded Cigarette Filters

Cigarette filters, also known as “butts,” are composed of cellulose acetate, a type of plastic that disintegrates very slowly. The sheer volume of discarded filters is a major environmental concern, and the numbers are astounding. Annually, the US witnesses the accumulation of a mind-boggling 3.3 million miles of discarded cigarette filters.