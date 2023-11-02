The Healthier Alternative: Why Non-Nicotine Vaping Is a Smart Choice

One of the best parts of vapes is the ability to choose your own nicotine strength. And that includes zero nicotine as an option too! Although some vapers don’t understand why someone would want to vape without nicotine, there are several reasons why people choose non-nicotine vapes.

Plenty of vapers begin vaping with the goal of weaning off nicotine until they reach zero, using vapes to quit smoking and to break the addiction to nicotine. Yet, some continue vaping without nicotine even after weaning off cigarettes, likely because of the familiarity of the hand-to-mouth action.

There are plenty of options for nicotine-free vapes…and plenty of reasons to choose them.

Get free from nicotine’s toxicity

Unlike e-juice that has nicotine, the ingredients in e-liquid without nicotine are almost always food-grade. If you have reason to fear spills or bottles of nic liquid getting into the wrong hands, zero nicotine e-juice would pose no known threat. Sure, a fraction of a minority might be allergic to one of the ingredients, but that’s just a hazard of having an allergy, and not specific to vape juice.

Even though a non-nicotine vape doesn’t have the toxicity of nicotine, it’s a smart practice to keep all vapes out of the reach of children and pets—especially if there are other vapes nearby that have nicotine or other drugs. You wouldn’t want to get the two confused! Also, know that the absence of nicotine’s toxicity does not mean absolute safety to inhale into your lungs. Those are actually separate matters.

Nicotine free vapes are non-addictive

There’s no addictive substance in a vape with 0 mg nicotine ejuice.

It’s a simple truth. If nicotine is the addictive substance, potential addictiveness leaves with it. And it’s not even like the case of decaffeinated coffee, where caffeine was only mostly removed. Nicotine is an additive to vapes. An optional ingredient.

However, the FDA-mandated labeling requirements allow only two labels for e-juice, whether it’s got nicotine in it or not. These are the only choices:

That’s not a joke! Both are demonstrably false statements for nicotine vape juice. And oddly misleading and confusing to the consumer. Imagine trying to tell your wife that you really have quit nicotine, but she reads the bold disclaimer on your e-liquid.

Setting aside isolated cases of mislabeling and manufacturing mishaps, which can happen in every industry, the fact is that non-nicotine e-juice is not made from tobacco and does not contain nicotine. Therefore it’s not chemically addictive, no matter what type of spin is put on it.

Take a nicotine break and still vape

It’s not uncommon for nicotine users to accidentally go overboard from time to time, especially when they’re just learning their limits. It’s not a comfortable feeling unless you’re into feeling dizzy. It might make you temporarily lethargic, speedy, buzzed, or plain ol’ sick. But sometimes you still want to vape, even if your body is saying “no mas nicotine!

Satisfy a sweet tooth without guilt

For a surprising number of vapers out there—and I’ve met many that say this—vaping helps them reduce mindless sugar consumption or even just snacking in general. Depending on your situation, that could be beneficial to your health—not vaping itself, but not mindlessly eating.

Ask a diabetic vaper how incredible it is to vape a flavor they can’t safely eat! Furthermore, nicotine doesn’t have to be involved to get that benefit. Vaping sweet flavors without nicotine can still satisfy cravings, in arguably a safer way than eating sugar. Of course, there may be unknown risks to vaping nicotine-free ejuice, but the devastating health effects of sugar are facts.