Vape in Vogue: Creative Display Designs for E-Cigarettes in Retail Stores

Introduce the E-Cigarettes Display Showcase in Retail Store with Unique Design to you today. Electronic cigarettes are free from other harmful components such as tar and suspended particles in cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes have the same appearance as cigarettes, and taste similar to cigarettes. It even tastes a lot more than ordinary cigarettes. It also smokes smoke, tastes and feels like cigarettes. Mainly used to quit smoking and substitute cigarettes. So if you decide to open the E-Cigarettes shop, you need to consider how to put these E-Cigarettes Display Showcase. Then make the whole shop more beautiful and amazing.

The design is really important to start to your business. Because the first impression is pretty important. You can tell us all needs of the Electronic cigarettes Shop you need, like the size, color, the style , and the layout. We have professional design team, The design will show all of your needs. Before we do the design, you need to pay 300USD design fee (it based on your size),but when you confirm the order, the design fee will be refunded to your deposit. During the design time, if you have some where you unsatisfy, you can tell us. We can help you modify it.

The Production Details

Size: 50 feet or the size you want

Material: plywood

Surface: laminate.

Color: wooden color or as color you want

Style: Modern design

Glass: 8mm clear tempered glass

Hardware: stainless steel handle

Others: Acrylic logo, light box, lock

Established in 2001, Shenzhen Unique Furniture Limited is a professional manufacturer and exporter engaged in the design, development and production of mall kiosk showcase. We are located in Shenzhen city with convenient transportation access. All of our products comply with international quality standards and are greatly appreciated in a variety of markets around the world. Covering an area of 3,000 square meters, we now have over 200 employees and an annual sales figure that exceeds 5 million USD. We are currently exporting 90% of our products worldwide.